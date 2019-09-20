Killarney develops new town friendship with area in Germany

Killarney has developed a new town friendship with an area in Germany – Schlebusch -Leverkusen.

Schlebusch has a population of 26,000 people, with 160,000 in the greater Leverkusen area.

The friendship pact arose from a visit by a party from Schlebusch to the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Killarney this year.

It’s hoped to forge strong new cultural, tourism and business links with the area.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President, Paul Sherry was the VIP guest at the annual Schlebusch festival, at which a friendship pact was agreed and official scroll signed.