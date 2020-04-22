Killarney deemed rent pressure zone

Killarney has been made a rent pressure zone.

The Residential Tenancies Board has confirmed that a total of five Local Electoral Areas across the country now meet the Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) designation criteria.

Their Quarter 4 2019 Rent Index also shows that rents in Kerry have increased by 13% in the past year.

The Residential Tenancies Board has announced that as well as the Killarney Local Electoral Area, Mallow, Athy, Tullamore, and Mullingar are now also Rent Pressure Zones as of today.

Their latest rent report, the Q4 2019 RTB Rent Index, shows that in the past year, rents in Killarney increased by 13.85%, and rents had gone up by more than 7% each quarter in that period.

The standardised average rent for Killarney during the last three months of 2019 is €923.63.

The average cost of renting a house in Kerry during the last quarter of 2019 was €790, down €3 on the previous three months, but when compared to the year before, rents in Kerry are up €92, a 13.3% increase.

The average rent in Tralee is €800.33; in Kenmare it’s €721.39, while it’s €654.08 in Listowel.

Rent figures weren’t published for the Corca Dhuibhe and Casteisland LEAs; the report notes that rents in areas with less than 30 observations aren’t published for statistical reasons.