Killarney Credit Union has given €4,000 to four students who won Third Level Educational Bursary Awards.

First year students Mary Murphy from Kilcummin, Paul Myers from Barleymount, Emily Cronin from Sheheree, and Andrew Law Braney from Kenmare each receive €1,000 towards their studies.

There were 70 applications, the highest ever number for the scheme, which is offered to people attending third level for the first time and who are members of Killarney Credit Union.