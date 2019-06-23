Killarney court hears man purported to be an accountant to get €5,000 from prospective business partner

Killarney District Court has heard a man purported to be an accountant in order to get €5,000 from a prospective business partner.

33-year-old Gabor Szucs of 10 Beachgrove, Greenfields, Old Tramore Road, Waterford was arrested following the issuing of a bench warrant.

He is facing three charges, all relating to alleged deception.

Mr Szucs is facing three charges of deception, arising from an alleged offence which occurred on New Street, Killarney on the May 10th, 2016.

Garda Michael Milner told Killarney District Court the accused purported to be an accountant in order to get €5,065 from the injured party.

He said the injured party paid the money to set up a business with the accused.

Garda Milner said it’s believed the accused deceived the injured party to the tune of €7,000, however, garda evidence will only be given in relation to just over €5,000.

Judge David Waters accepted jurisdiction and remanded Mr Szucs on continuing bail to reappear on September 3rd for election.