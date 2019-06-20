Killarney Court hears couple failed to pay their €1,600 hotel bill

Killarney District Court has heard a couple failed to pay their €1,600 hotel bill.

23-year-old Kelvin Dolan of 60 Fairhill Drive, Cork and 20-year-old Terry Buckley of 78 Upper Fairhill, Cork, appeared in court recently to face the charge of stealing property, including services, in February of this year.

It’s being alleged Kelvin Dolan and Terry Buckley, between the 14th and 20th of February of this year, ran up a bill of €1,645 in the Brehon Hotel in Killarney.

They appeared in Killarney District Court recently to face the charge and elect which court–district or circuit–they’d prefer to have the case heard.

The bill related to the cost of accommodation, food, drink and services.

Judge David Waters adjourned the case until 15th October.