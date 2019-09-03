Killarney court hears claim a farmer amputated an animal’s foot

Killarney court has heard a claim that a farmer amputated an animal’s foot.

John Casey, otherwise known as Christy Casey, of Crosstown, Killarney and his son John Casey Junior are facing a total of 30 charges relating to alleged breaches of animal health and welfare regulations.

The charges relate to a number of alleged offences, which occurred in various locations in Cork and Kerry between April 2014 and May of this year.

Killarney District Court previously heard that both Mr Casey Senior and Junior breached animal health and welfare regulations “to a scale never seen” in the county before; they pleaded guilty to some of these charges at an earlier sitting.

These include tag registration offences, failing to produce animal records and failing to make herd registers and animals available for inspection on dates between November 2013 and October 2014.

Today, a further nine charges were brought against Mr Casey Senior: they include unauthorised possession of an animal carcass; failing to provide sufficient quantities of drinking water, food or other nourishment to an animal; causing unnecessary suffering to an animal; and failing to make a herd register available.

Tom Rice, representing the state on the direction of the Minister for Agriculture, said one animal was found with an amputated foot and was not in good condition.

These offences allegedly occurred in Corbally, Killorglin on the 17th May this year; solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client will not be pleading guilty to these charges.

The court heard a bench warrant was issued for Mr Casey Senior in June of this year when he failed to attend court, while John Casey Junior was receiving psychiatric help at the time.

Mr O’Connell said a psychiatric report on his client was due and it was not appropriate to have the psychiatrist in court.

Judge David Waters said, after warning Mr Casey Senior to attend, the matter will be decided during a special sitting on October 21st.