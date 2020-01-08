Killarney councillors say planning objectors should live within ten kilometres of a proposed development

Killarney Municipal District councillors are calling for changes to planning legislation so that objectors must live within ten kilometres of a proposed development.

It follows a motion from Independent Cllr Donal Grady at the monthly MD meeting.

Cllr Donal Grady called for letters to be written to the Housing, Planning and Local Government Minister, Eoghan Murphy and local authorities around the country in relation to people objecting to planning permissions who are not from the area.

The motion was supported by all councillors who told the meeting they had experienced first-hand the impact serial objectors can have on families.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said he was aware of one individual who has lodged 23 objections in the Killarney and South Kerry areas but doesn’t live there.

Cllr Cronin said there is no problem with people objecting when it affects them directly.

The meeting heard a change in national planning legislation would be needed.

Meanwhile, councillors also said concerns had been raised with them locally about the scale of a new cinema on Park Road in Killarney.

The development was refused planning permission by Kerry County Council but was later given the green light by An Bord Pleanala.