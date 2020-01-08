Killarney councillors pledge support for local Gardai

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District has pledged support in members of the local Gardai.

It follows the publication of an online blog claiming irregularities in pub licencing and exemptions in the town.

The blog, written by a Gardai who is understood to be on sick leave, also makes allegations about members of the force.

It’s understood Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigated the claims, which date back to 2009, but no criminal charges were brought against any members of the force.

The Garda Press Office says it does not comment on correspondence from private individuals.

It says as the person has described themselves as a whistleblower the post could constitute a protected disclosure or part of and any comment could be in breach of the Protected Disclosures Act 2014.

At the monthly meeting of Killarney MD, Cllr Michael Gleeson and Cllr Donal Grady both said they support the local Gardai.