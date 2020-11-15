Killarney councillors calling on Road Safety Authority to revive Safe Cross Code campaign

Killarney councillors are calling on the Road Safety Authority to revive its Safe Cross Code campaign, in a bid to prevent serious accidents.

At the recent Municipal District meeting, councillors agreed to write to the RSA and make the request.

It followed a motion by Independent Cllr Donal Grady.

Cllr Donal Grady called for the council to erect notices at uncontrolled pedestrian crossings, informing the public that they do not have the right to just walk across, and that it’s at the discretion of the driver or cyclists to stop.

He told the meeting it was highly dangerous and a lot of pedestrians were walking out at these uncontrolled crossings.

His fellow councillors supported the motion, stating they feared a fatality was imminent and that this was a hugely important motion.

Independent Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan referenced the Safe Cross Code and suggested it should be revived; he said the message was still relevant and that he could still recite it, with all Killarney MD Cllrs agreeing.

Kerry County Council said the provision of all road signage at pedestrian crossings is in accordance with the statutory requirements of the Road Traffic Acts and the Road Traffic (Signs) Regulations.

It said there’s no provision for such signage informing pedestrians on the rules of the road under this legislation, adding it may be more appropriate to contact the RSA and request that they further promote this message.

The Cllrs agreed to write to the RSA regarding reviving the Safe Cross Code campaign, adding it was an issue impacting all parts of Ireland.