Killarney councillors agree to proposals to enhance safety of Lewis Road junction

Killarney councillors have agreed to proposals to enhance the safety at the junction of Lewis Road and the Killarney Bypass.

There have been calls for changes to the layout and approaches to this section of road for years, as it’s been the location of several crashes.

A special meeting of Killarney Municipal District took place today to consider the Chief Executive’s Report on the N22 Lewis Road and Kilcummin Road junction upgrade project.

The members unanimously agreed the proposals to enhance the safety at the junction.

This upgrade project involves installing kerbs and bollards to prevent all right turns both to and from the L3902 Lewis Road, and to prevent illegal U-turns on the road.

It’ll also see the construction of a three-arm roundabout about 400 metres east of the Ballydribeen Railway Bridge, and realignment of the L2033 Kilcummin Road to connect to the proposed roundabout.

Other parts of the project include the resurfacing of the N22 road, enhancing cycle and pedestrian facilities, public lighting, road signage and road markings.