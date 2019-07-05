Killarney councillor calls for funding to develop Old Kenmare road

A Killarney councillor is calling for funding to develop the Old Kenmare road which he believes could become a greenway project.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan urged the council to investigate avenues of funding for the carpark and road.

He says it would be a lovely greenway project, and would tie in with the other such projects being developed in Kerry.

Kerry County Council says the road and carpark are within the ownership and responsibility of the National Parks and Wildlife Services.

However, applications for funding have been submitted under the Local Improvement Scheme the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

 

