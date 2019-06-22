The Killarney-Cork road is down to one lane, following a road traffic incident (2:45pm update).

It’s believed three vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred around lunchtime today at the Kilgarvan turnoff at Loo Bridge.

Killarney gardaí say the road is down to one lane, and they’re currently in the process of organising a diversion via Mallow.

Motorists travelling through Killarney en route to Cork for the Munster Football Finals are advised to take the N72 Mallow Road.

Currently, no injuries are being reported.