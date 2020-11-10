Killarney company wins €15,000 Vodafone bursary

A Killarney company has won a €15,000 bursary from Vodafone.

Box of Smiles was created this year as Killarney’s Elite Event Management pivoted its business due to COVID-19.

The company usually organises events such as the Ring of Beara Cycle, Quest Kenmare, and Run Killarney, but these were stopped because of the pandemic.

Box of Smiles are gift boxes with produce and crafts sourced from local small businesses around Ireland.

The company was awarded a Vodafone bursary worth €15,000 as part of The Late Late Show’s showcase of Irish businesses.

Elite Event Management is also launching a crowd funding campaign this week for a new sports and fitness tracking app for outdoor sports participation.