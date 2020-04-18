Killarney company repurposes app to help people during COVID-19

A Killarney-based company has repurposed an app it’s developed with Clare County Council to help people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Arvoia is a leading mobility and travel technology company.

Its social mobility product, Clare Local Lift, is used by Clare County Council to match private drivers to those in most need within the community, by providing a free rideshare program.

The two organisations have made the decision to repurpose the service and technology, to meet the needs of the community during this public health care emergency.

Instead of offering lifts, the app will now allow volunteer drivers help those who can’t make certain journeys by collecting and delivering medication and food, taking dogs for a walk, or posting letters.