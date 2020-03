Killarney company Universal Access has been honoured at the 2020 LUX Travel & Tourism International Awards.

The awards recognise those who have dedicated themselves to offering the finest experiences, product and services in the industry.

Headed up by Paudie Healy Universal Access were named the ‘Most Pioneering Inclusive Tourism Advocacy UK & Ireland’.

The company delivers high-level consultancy to private businesses, the public sectors and NGO’s in Ireland and internationally.