Killarney Community Hospital to receive COVID-19 vaccinations this week as nursing home rollout begins today

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in nursing homes gets underway from today.

According to reports, the first two nursing homes to receive vaccinations today are Raheny Community Nursing Unit and Hollybrook Lodge, both in Dublin.

Last week, the Irish Independent reported that the Killarney Community Hospital will be the first nursing home in Kerry to have its residents and staff vaccinated.

The Fuschia, Hawthorn and Heather wards are due to receive the first doses of the vaccine over Thursday and Friday of this week.

Anyone in the facilities who is Covid-19 positive will have to wait four weeks after the start of symptoms before being eligible for the shot.

The HSE has told Radio Kerry that it cannot confirm the dates or locations of vaccinations in advance, and they are subject to change until the last minute.