Killarney Chamber welcomes tourism VAT reduction

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce said the decision to cut the Tourism VAT rate was absolutely essential.

The chamber welcomed the reduction from 13.5% to 9% and a scheme to pay businesses closed due to COVID up to €5,000 per week.

The new vat rate comes into force on November 1st and will remain in place until December 2021.

Chamber President, Paul Sherry, says this is encouraging and puts the building blocks in place to allow the devastated tourism industry to begin a slow and difficult recovery.

He says the saving will be passed onto customers and will hopefully attract more people to visit and socialize.