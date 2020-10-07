Killarney Chamber welcomes suggestion to stagger school holidays

A suggestion to stagger school holidays in different parts of the country is being welcomed by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

It’s among the proposals made by the Tourism Recovery Taskforce; it also recommended a cut in the hospitality VAT rate, and an extra bank holiday.

President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Paul Sherry says the idea that school holidays would occur at different times around the country is a good idea.

He says at peak tourism season in Killarney, supply of accommodation can’t meet demand.

Meanwhile the results of a new survey are seen as key to Killarney creating a safe, progressive, and inclusive town during and after COVID-19.

The Let’s Talk About Town survey was carried out in June by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, with the findings collated by the Institute of Technology Tralee.

President of Killarney Chamber, Paul Sherry says the results show a high interest in walking activities, and this area needs to be developed further, including more signage.