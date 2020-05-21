Killarney Chamber welcome appointment of member to government taskforce

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce says it’s greatly encouraged by the setting up of a Government Tourism Recovery Taskforce and the appointment of chamber member Pat O’Leary to the group.

A retired Managing Director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Mr O’Leary is also Chairperson of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce says he’s a very strong and influential voice to represent the county.

Chamber President, Paul Sherry, says Mr O’Leary can play a major role in the recovery of the Irish tourism sector, and Killarney Chamber wishes the taskforce members every success.