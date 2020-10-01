Killarney Chamber survey shows views on pedestrianisation

A survey by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and IT Tralee shows that a significant portion of residents and businesses in Killarney are in favour of making Plunkett and Main Street pedestrian-only zones.

Of the over 1,300 responses received via an online survey initiated by the chamber, 47% expressed a preference for the pedestrianisation of both streets.

One quarter of those that responded wanted neither Main Street or Plunkett Street pedestrianised.





On other topics, two-thirds believe the number of refuse bins on the streets of Killarney is not sufficient, while 44% expressed a preference for having the first hour of parking free of charge.