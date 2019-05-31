Killarney centre for adults with intellectual disabilities closed as residents move to community

The HSE has confirmed that a Killarney centre for adults with intellectual disabilities has closed after all residents moved into the community.

The 28 former residents of Cluain Fhionnain are now living in new homes in the area.

Cluain Fhionnain is now closed after the last three residents moved recently; a further 16 residents had moved in the past year, and the rest prior to that.





Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says a total of 28 adults with intellectual disabilities are now being supported to live in new homes, allowing them to play a more active role in their communities.

They say considerable work was undertaken in recent years with residents, families and other stakeholders to prepare for the closure.

They add that moving from an institutional setting to an ordinary home in the community allows residents to have a better quality of life, and to be fully engaged in their community.

Head of Social Care with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Gabrielle O’Keeffe has paid tribute to residents, their families and those who supported them, and added the move has transformed the lives of the former Cluain Fhionnain residents.