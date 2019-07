Killarney Celtic were victorious in the Denny U-17 League Final.

They came from 2-1 down to defeat Rattoo Rovers 3-2 in the decider.

Celtic led 1-0 at half-time through Adam May Keane. Rattoo equalised in the 67th minute and went in front 3 minutes later; the goals scored by Darragh Quinlan and Aodhan Shanahan.

Cian McMahon drew Celtic level in the 77th minute, with the winner coming just 2 minutes after that; Adam May Keane getting his second of the evening.