Killarney Celtic have registered an emphatic victory in the Greyhound Bar KO Cup Final.

They were 5-0 victors over Tralee Dynamos.

The first goal came courtesy of Stephen McCarthy in the 23rd minute. Wayne Sparling doubled the advantage 2 minutes before half-time.





Stephen O’Mahony and Stephen McCarthy added further goals early in the second period. Cathal O’Shea rounded off the scoring late on.