Killarney Celtic Shortlisted For FAI Club Of The Year Award

Killarney Celtic have been shortlisted for the FAI Club of the Year Award.

The Kerry club is among six others including Colemanstown United and Salthill Devon of Galway, Enfield Celtic of Meath, Midleton FC of Cork and Newbridge Town of Kildare.

Each of the six finalists is guaranteed €2,000 for their club, with the winners collecting an additional €5,000.





The 2019 FAI Club of the Year will be announced in Meath, during the FAI’s Festival of Football in July and will follow in the footsteps of Tipperary’s Ballymackey FC as winners of the award.

The Chairman of Killarney Celtic, Paul Sherry, says it’s a great achievement for the club.