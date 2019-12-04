Killarney Celtic Secure Home Tie In Last 16 Of FAI Youth Cup

Killarney Celtic will have a home tie against Villa Fc of Waterford) or Naas Afc of Kildare in the 4th round (last 16) of the FAI Youth Challenge Cup.

The game will be played on or before the 16th of February.

The draw in full is:

Aisling Annacotty (Limerick) v Park United (Cork)

Killarney Celtic (Kerry) v Villa Fc (Waterford) or Naas Afc (Kildare)

Newbridge Town (DDSL) or Tramore Fc (Waterford) v Crumlin Utd (DDSL)

Mervue Utd (Galway) v Colga Fc (Galway)

Freebooters (Kilkenny) or Finglas Utd (DDSL) v Fairview Rangers (Limerick)

Douglas Hall (Cork) v Letterkenny Rovers (Donegal)

Blarney Utd (Cork) v St Marys Fc (Cork)

Collge Corinthians (Cork) v Bridge Utd (Clare)