Killarney Celtic and Rattoo Rovers will meet again tonight in the Dominos Pizza Under 17s Cup Final.

Killarney emerged with a 3-2 victory when the sides faced each other in the League Final.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.30 in Mounthawk Park.

Conor McCarthy is the Killarney Celtic Manager.

The Rattoo Rovers Manager, William Quinlan