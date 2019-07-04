Killarney celebrating American Independence Day

Killarney is holding its annual 4th of July festival today to mark American Independence Day.

The celebrations will get underway at 3 o’clock this afternoon with the raising of the American Flag at Town Hall.

The festivities will continue throughout the day with live music and street entertainment.

Among the highlights will be the big parade which will get underway at 7 o’clock and will feature marching bands and American inspired floats.

It will come to an end with a fireworks display after 11pm tonight.