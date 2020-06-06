Killarney cathaoirleach says it’s vital county maintains high standards in COVID-19 battle

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney says it’s vital the county maintains its high standards in an effort to lessen the effects of COVID-19.

Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson was speaking after the Taoiseach yesterday announced an easing of restrictions, which includes people being able to travel within their own county from Monday.

He says these are still challenging times, both on people and businesses in the county.

Councillor Gleeson believes the government, HSE and local authorities have done a wonderful job thus far, but he adds people need to be careful.

He’s also calling for Kerry people to spend locally.