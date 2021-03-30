Killarney cathaoirleach says €30,000 for work on Listry bridge is an insult

The allocation of €30,000 for work on Listry Bridge is an insult according to the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District.

Councillor Brendan Cronin said the €30,000 allocation was announced at the same time as €2.5 million was made available for work on the Dale Road in North Kerry.

He said the bridge is barely wide enough to get a horse and cart across it while a few miles away in Milltown millions of euro will be spent providing a bypass that nobody seems to want.

Council officials said they will attempt to source extra funding to address the issues at Listry Bridge but said it will be subjected to the proper spending code.