Killarney bypass reopens following serious incident earlier this morning

The Killarney bypass has reopened, following a serious incident earlier this morning.

A woman in her fifties is in a serious condition following the incident.

Gardaí say a road traffic incident involving a truck and a pedestrian occurred this morning at the Cleeney Roundabout on the Killarney bypass, which resulted in the pedestrian receiving serious injuries.

Gardaí say she’s in her fifties.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

The road was closed, but has now reopened.

Motorists are being advised that traffic is moving very slowly in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around 8.30am, particular road users with camera footage, to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160.