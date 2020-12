Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce got an early Christmas present this year.

Coolcaslagh-based businessman, Paul Fitzgerald who runs Paul Fitzgerald and Son Stone and Building Supplies made a very generous donation towards the cost of the town’s festive decorations.

As the traditional parades couldn’t take place the festival committee decided to display floats in glass marquees around the town.

Around €45,000 has been spent decorating Killarney this year.