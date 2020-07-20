Killarney business awarded Business All-Star accreditation

A Killarney business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

Killarney HR and Payroll, a human resource management and payroll outsourcing service, was awarded Business All-Star accreditation.

It’s an independent third-party seal of approval that recognises and rewards the very best businesses in Ireland, with accreditation overseen by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Damien McCarthy of Killarney HR & Payroll says they’re delighted with the accreditation.

They’ll take part in an online ceremony on July 30th and hope to travel to Croke Park later in the year to receive their presentation.