Killarney Branch Kerry Hospice “Models in Recovery” Fashion Show at the INEC, Killarney this Wed Sept. 25th Wine reception 7.30pm, show begins 8pm. MC Noel Cunningham , door and raffle prizes. Tickets from INEC box office or at door on the night.
Over 25 beach clean-ups taking place in Kerry this weekend
Over 25 clean-ups will take place on Kerry's beaches this weekend.It's part of the Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean 2019 which begins today and...
Sign advertising Kerry TD’s clinic constitutes unauthorised development
Kerry County Council says a sign advertising a politician's constituency clinic constitutes unauthorised development.A sign was erected in Ballymullen, Tralee advertising Deputy Michael Healy-Rae's...
Estimated costs of proposed merger between IT Tralee and CIT have increased by over...
The estimated costs of the proposed merger between IT Tralee and CIT have increased by over €16 million.The Munster Technological University is due to...
In Business – September 19th, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Philip and Jasmin Stallard about their business, New Wave Adventure Therapy, being named national winner in the 2019...
Agritime – September 19th, 2019
Agritime - September 19th, 2019
Quinn Executive Attacked and Dumped on Roadside – September 19th, 2019
Northern Sound Radio’s news editor Eddie Butler spoke to Jerry about the horrific attack on businessman Kevin Lunney. Gardaí believe those behind the attack...