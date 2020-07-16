Killarney best dressed winners announced

Siobhan Wharton, Ballyhar, Killarney & Timmy O`Connor, Beaufort, Killarney have been announced as the stylish winners of the Dawn Milk Virtual Ladies Day 2020 at the Killarney Races

Siobhan wore a white dress from Jasmine Boutique in Tralee and a monochrome hat by the award-winning milliner Jennifer Wrynne.

Her winning entry photo was taken by her husband Pat at her home in Ballyhar, Killarney. Siobhan works as a psychiatric nurse with the Kerry Mental Health.

The Best Dressed Gent was announced as Timmy O`Connor from Beaufort in Killarney. Timmy wore a Marc Darcy burgundy jacket with matching burgundy trousers from Suits Select Tralee.