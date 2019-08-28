Killarney based app launches innovative clinical trials search engine

Killarney based app ONCOassist has launched an innovative clinical trials search engine.

The project was developed in close collaboration with Cancer Trials Ireland and funded by the HSE.

ONCOassist was developed by Portable Medical Technology, which was founded by Killarney-based Eoin O’Carroll, as well as brothers Kevin and Richard Bambury.

The app allows oncology clinicians access to relevant, up to date tools and content; it’s used by over 13,000 medical professionals in more than 170 countries.

From engaging with users and Cancer Trials Ireland, the company identified a huge demand for a clinical trials search engine tool, which has now been added to their app.

They say there were three challenges associated with clinical trials recruitment which will be addressed through the search engine – searching for trials, referring patients for trials, and awareness around undersubscribed trials.

The platform was funded by the HSE and their QIC digital innovation program – Quality Innovation Corridor involves collaborations between clinicians, industry, academics and eHealthIreland to develop digital healthcare solutions.

ONCOassist co-founder and CEO Eoin O’Carroll says they’re constantly striving to contribute to the cancer care community, and the new clinical trials search engine does that.

The clinical trials search engine is now available across Ireland and aims to scale globally.