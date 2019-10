The following officers have been elected at the Killarney club AGM:

Chairperson Jennifer Keane

Secretary Kieran Crehan

Fixtures Secretary Suzanne Smith

Treasurer Peggy Horan

PRO Sam Hayes

Killarney playing nights for the coming season are Monday and Wednesday 8.30 to 10.30 in Pres Killarney; Juveniles are Friday 6.30 to 9.