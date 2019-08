Killarney Athletic have won the Under 12 DBS Sports Cup in Dublin.

They beat St Kevin’s Boys 1-0 in the decider to become the first club ever outside of Dublin to win it at any age level.

Path to the Final:

2-1 V Lions A.F.C.

1-0 V Cabinteeley

2-2 V Atherny FC

3-1 V Wicklow

Semi-final: 0-0 v Freebooters FC, Athletic win 3-2 on penalties