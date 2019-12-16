Killarney Arts and Cultural Centre officially reopened

The newly-refurbished Killarney Arts and Cultural Centre has been officially re-opened.

ANAM, which means soul, is located on East Avenue Road.

It underwent a €240,000 revamp including a new front façade and changes to the internal layout; it can be used for a variety of activities.

The Kerry County Council project was half funded by the Arts Council.

The building was officially reopened by Kerry Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin.