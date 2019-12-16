Killarney Arts and Cultural Centre officially reopened

Heart and SOUL…The official opening of ANAM - Killarney’s Arts and Cultural Centre,  by the Minister of State for Tourism & Sport, Brendan Griffin TD. (centre). The project, which saw the complete refurbishment of the local-authority owned cultural centre on East Avenue, resulting in the development of a flexible, adaptable and contemporary space, both internally and externally, which can host arts and cultural performances. At the launch were from left, Cathaoirleach Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Michael Gleeson, Angela McAllen, Manager Killarney Municipal District, Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Kerry County Council and Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Cllr. Niall Kelleher.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/*** FREE PIC***/Issued 15/12/2019

The newly-refurbished Killarney Arts and Cultural Centre has been officially re-opened.

ANAM, which means soul, is located on East Avenue Road.

It underwent a €240,000 revamp including a new front façade and changes to the internal layout; it can be used for a variety of activities.

The Kerry County Council project was half funded by the Arts Council.

The building was officially reopened by Kerry Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin.

