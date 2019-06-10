Killarney and Tralee praised in anti litter survey

The latest litter survey by business group IBAL shows both Tralee and Killarney in the top 5 in the ranking of 40 towns and cities nationwide.

Killarney is in 3rd spot with Tralee jumping a massive 25 places since the last survey to 5th place.

Both towns are considered cleaner than European norms.

Kilkenny topped the table nationally.

The An Taisce report for Killarney states that a concerted volunteering effort in conjunction with the municipal authority has helped Killarney to a result which suggests the town is well prepared for the many tourists it will greet in the coming months.

The report for Tralee says that as well as the street scape, repaving and general presentation of town centre sites, there have been big improvements in the town with a clear and concerted effort on behalf of the wider community.