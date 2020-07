Jessie Buckley has secured three nominations in this year’s Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs).

The Killarney woman is in the running for Best Actress in a Lead Role in Film for her performance in Wild Rose.

She also got a nomination for The Woman in White in Best Actress in a Lead Role in Drama.

Jessie is also shortlisted for Chernobyl in Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Drama.