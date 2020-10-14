Killarney actor says receiving Maureen O’Hara award means so much to her

Killarney actor Jessie Buckley says receiving the Maureen O’Hara award means so much to her.

The award is presented by the Kerry International Film Festival and is given to women who have excelled in film.

Jessie Buckley has been named as this year’s recipient, on what would have been Maureen O’ Hara’s centenary year.

In an interview recorded as part of this year’s festival, which will take place entirely online from October 15th to 18th, Jessie Buckley describes what it means to receive the award:

The Killarney actress also discusses her career to date as well as how she handled lockdown and what it’s like to be back on set.

The full interview can be seen on the Kerry International Film Festival website.