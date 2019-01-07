Killarney 3rd in IBAL litter survey, Tralee improved.

Killarney took third place in the national IBAL litter rankings announced this morning, while Tralee has improved.

According to the final litter survey of 2018 by business group Irish Business Against Litter, Killarney is ‘Cleaner than European Norms’ and in 3rd spot in the ranking of 40 town and cities.

Tralee, meanwhile, previously moderately littered, has reclaimed its “Clean’ status.

An Taisce, who carry out the surveys on behalf of IBAL,said Killarney’s performance was outstanding by one of the country’s busiest tourist attractions.

The report singles out Main street and the Jarvey Park for mention, saying they weren’t just very good with regard to litter but were very attractively presented and maintained environments.

The Tralee report said it was great to see an important town like Tralee reclaim Clean status with a much improved showing. Top ranking sites included Ashe Street, Pairc an Pairsag and Denny Street – these were well presented and maintained.

It was noted in Tralee that Rock Street was much improved on previous IBAL litter surveys and just missed getting the top litter grade.

By far the most heavily littered site in Tralee was the car park in Godfrey Place.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton, will present the awards at a ceremony today, crowning Fermoy as the cleanest town in the country, with Waterford City again Ireland’s cleanest city.