Kilgarvan says campaign to make cannabis available for medical use is stand alone

A Kilgarvan mother says there has been a muddying of the waters in their campaign to make cannabis available for those with medical needs.

Noreen O’Neill says their campaign is being mixed up with the issue of legalising cannabis for recreational use.

Ms O’Neill says they are living a different life now since her two-year-old son Michael began taking CBD oil and is thriving as a result.





Their story will feature on a documentary on the pros and cons of cannabis tonight at 9.30 on TG4.

Ms O’Neill says their campaign is completely separate from any other: