Kilgarvan Exit AIB Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship

Kilgarvan are out of the AIB Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship.

They’ve been beaten in Limerick by Tournafulla, 1-22 to 2-9.

Tournafulla could have netted in the opening minute but the goalbound shot was saved. 5 minutes in, Keith Harrington pounced on a goalmouth scramble to goal for Kilgarvan and send them into a 1-1 to 0-2 lead.





However, Tournafulla began to dominate midfield and had 5 points in a row to take over at 7 points to 1-1 .

Kilgarvan were causing problems upfront and only some desperate defending prevented them from netting again.

The gap was at four 10 minutes from the break and Kilgarvan trailed 0-14 to 1-7 at half-time.

An early second half goal stretched the Tournafulla advantage to 8 and with the wind behind them there was only going to be 1 outcome.

However, Kilgarvan never gave up and got a consolation goal at the end, a free on the 21 from Sean Godfrey was stopped on the line and Donal O’Sullivan nipped in to send the rebound home.

O’Sullivan scored 1-4 from play on the day, and Godfrey had 5 points.