Kilgarvan are still assessing players ahead of the County Intermediate Hurling Final.

They face rivals Kenmare in the County Intermediate Hurling Championship Final on Saturday in Lewis Road.

Manager Mickey Foley says that they’re still keeping an eye on Daniel Casey, who has quad trouble, but he’s confident he should have everyone available for the weekend.

Throw-in on Saturday evening is at 5 o’clock and we’ll be having live reports from that game here on Radio Kerry.