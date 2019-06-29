Kilflynn Fairy Festival commences this evening

The Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival will be bringing a bit of magic to the area this evening.

The festival begins with the street parade at 7:30pm, with street performers and, of course, the Kilflynn fairies, as well as over 70 other magical faces, knights and wizards.

Tomorrow will also be full of activities for all the family, including local foods and crafts.

Gardaí are advising people to be aware of potential delays due to traffic on the N69, main Tralee to Listowel road, for the duration of the festival.