Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival is organising a Stay at Home Family Festival this year.

The annual event was due to be held on June 27th and 28th but can’t because of COVID-19.

The organisers are encouraging families to celebrate that weekend by designing fairy gardens, preparing enchanted meals, and dressing up.

They say celebrations and competitions will continue over the weekend, and they’re hoping to raise money in the process for LauraLynn – Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.