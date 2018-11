Kieran Murphy is fit to play in this weekend’s AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Semi-final.

The Kilcummin man returned from injury to play a small part in his side’s 1/4 final win over Kilrush last weekend.

Kilcummin will entertain Kilmacthomas in Sunday’s semi-final at 1.30.





The Waterford side regained senior status after seeing off Modeligo in their County Intermediate final last weekend.