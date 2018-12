Following slippage at an embankment alongside the L7013 Cockhill road in Kilcummin, the road has been closed to traffic by Kerry County Council. The road is closed at Knockacullig North until further notice.

Residential access is not affected and diversions are in place. Motorists should use alternative routes in the area.

Kerry County Council personnel are assessing the damage which will be repaired as soon as possible and have closed the road until further notice.