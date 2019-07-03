Kilcummin parishioners request meeting with Bishop following loss of their resident parish priest

Parishioners in Kilcummin are requesting a meeting with Bishop Ray Browne following the loss of their resident parish priest.

Last week, it was confirmed that Castlemaine and Kilcummin will no longer have a parish priest from July 17th.

Hundreds of people attended a public meeting last night and expressed their anger and disappointment that Kilcummin will be without a resident priest.

The parishioners previously decided to stop paying into mass collections in protest.

Local councillor Marie Moloney says they are disappointed that Bishop Ray Browne wasn’t in attendance: